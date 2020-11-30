Aspex Management HK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aspex Management HK Ltd trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,369 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 5.3% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned 0.17% of Lam Research worth $82,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.44.

Shares of LRCX traded down $7.60 on Monday, reaching $448.94. 8,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,202. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.74. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $460.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.