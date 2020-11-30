Aspex Management HK Ltd Takes $117.89 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,526,568 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $117,890,000. Las Vegas Sands makes up about 7.6% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 0.33% of Las Vegas Sands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 563.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,821 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

LVS stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,439. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.