AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,524 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $40,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE T traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.92. 386,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,172,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

