Autonio 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $57,085.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Autonio has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $57,085.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Ethfinex and Mercatox. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 61.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00027834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00160453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00290406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.00918163 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00452083 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00159352 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.