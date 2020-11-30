Aviva’s (AVVIY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVVIY. ValuEngine raised Aviva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Aviva stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Aviva has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

