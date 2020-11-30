Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bâloise in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of Bâloise stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51. Bâloise has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

