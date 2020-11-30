Bank of America Boosts Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $71.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.56.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.05. 747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $81.08.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,849,454.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,989.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 26.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

