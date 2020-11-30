Bank of Hawaii Acquires 7,129 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $43,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $209.14. The company had a trading volume of 54,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,874. The firm has a market cap of $409.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.04. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.14.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

