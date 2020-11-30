Bank of Hawaii Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bank of Hawaii owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,349,000 after acquiring an additional 563,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after purchasing an additional 313,275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 989,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 599,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.20. 3,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,712. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average is $113.26.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.