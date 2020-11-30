Bank of Hawaii Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $63,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $243.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,848. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.89 and a 200 day moving average of $217.93. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $247.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

