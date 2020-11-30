Bank of Hawaii Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.99. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $222.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

