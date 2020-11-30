Bank of Hawaii Buys 308 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 631,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 46.7% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in 3M by 4.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 512,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 171,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 10,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.67. 36,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,742. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.79. The company has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

