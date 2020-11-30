Bank of Hawaii Buys 3,746 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 52.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 80.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 81,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 36,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.8% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,820. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.27. The company has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

