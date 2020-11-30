Bank of Hawaii Buys Shares of 16,277 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,851 shares of company stock valued at $125,862,612 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.17.

Shares of CRM traded down $9.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.70. 258,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,959,801. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.