Bank of Hawaii Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 16.7% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 42,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,999,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,507,000 after purchasing an additional 512,140 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 31.1% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 35,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,614,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,994 shares of company stock worth $13,215,729. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

