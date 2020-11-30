Bank of Hawaii Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $71,478.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.39.

Shares of HON traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,245. The stock has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

