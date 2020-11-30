Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after buying an additional 813,970 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,427,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,692,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.64. 13,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,697. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average of $145.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

