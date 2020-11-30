Bank of Hawaii Has $3.77 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 48.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $35,709,988 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.76.

SHW stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $734.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $706.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $647.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

