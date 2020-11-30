Bank of Hawaii Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1,419.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 588,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,122,000 after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 530,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,330,000 after purchasing an additional 167,934 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Shares of DHR traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.80. 19,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.89 and a 200-day moving average of $199.67. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.