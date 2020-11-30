Bank of Hawaii Has $4.74 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,604 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.35. 129,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,657,402. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

