Bank of Hawaii Has $6.65 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.5% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.19. 143,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,943,719. The company has a market capitalization of $791.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,444.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,604 shares of company stock valued at $95,687,773 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

