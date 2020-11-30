Bank of Hawaii Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $46,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.85. 21,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,953. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

