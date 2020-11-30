Bank of Hawaii Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after buying an additional 705,855 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 994.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.63.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,983. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $146.65. 9,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,879. The stock has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of -823.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.46.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

