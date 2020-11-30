Bank of Hawaii Sells 15,482 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.78. 410,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,558,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

