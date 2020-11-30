Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,486 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 105.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 11.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $172.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.