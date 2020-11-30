Bank of Hawaii Sells 4,802 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 136.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. 140166 upped their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.35 and a 200-day moving average of $318.74. The company has a market capitalization of $338.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

