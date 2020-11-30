Bank of Hawaii Sells 5,216 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.10. 85,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,614,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.87 billion, a PE ratio of -92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $152.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,522 shares of company stock worth $11,362,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

