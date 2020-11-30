BCLS Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BLSA) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

BCLS Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BLSA) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 1st. BCLS Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During BCLS Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BLSA opened at $10.50 on Monday. BCLS Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $11.13.

About BCLS Acquisition

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

