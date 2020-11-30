BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BDOUY opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

