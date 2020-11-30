Beaton Management Co. Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.3% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,957,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,414,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $10.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,523,686. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.06. The company has a market capitalization of $751.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.39.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
