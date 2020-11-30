Beaton Management Co. Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.3% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,957,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,414,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $10.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,523,686. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.06. The company has a market capitalization of $751.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

