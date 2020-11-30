Beaton Management Co. Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.03.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.64. 101,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,285,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.04 and its 200 day moving average is $169.63. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $367.38.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

