Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

CAT traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.36. The company had a trading volume of 34,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,869. The stock has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.31. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $178.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

