Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys 25 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.56.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at $12,657,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $13,130,577.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,532 shares of company stock valued at $31,658,939. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOW traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $530.62. 20,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,745. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $537.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.86, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

