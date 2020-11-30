Beaton Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,486 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $631,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,466 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,146,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,600,558. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.13. 36,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,955. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

