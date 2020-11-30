Beaton Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.7% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 775,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,538,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 319,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

MDT stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.96. 40,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

