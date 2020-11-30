Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.50. 48,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,924,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

