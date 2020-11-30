Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $421,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 32.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco by 17.3% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 250,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Sysco by 10.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 129,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,248,052 shares of company stock valued at $162,812,988. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.47. 13,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

