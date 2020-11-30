Beaton Management Co. Inc. Invests $231,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $850,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

