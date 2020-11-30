Beaton Management Co. Inc. Invests $956,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.81. 77,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,804. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.