Beaton Management Co. Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Hershey by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.94. 2,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.54. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

