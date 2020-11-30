Beaton Management Co. Inc. Makes New $311,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.78.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,474 shares of company stock worth $69,657,795. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $584.70. 607,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,096,680. The stock has a market cap of $555.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,525.42, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $601.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.