Beaton Management Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,050,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,751,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,834,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,464,000 after buying an additional 823,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,642,085 shares of company stock worth $235,787,712 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.00. 46,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,141,161. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

