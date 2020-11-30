Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $263.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.43.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.