Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 250 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.5% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.1% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.22 on Monday, reaching $174.67. 36,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,742. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average of $160.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.