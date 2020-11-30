Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,816,000 after buying an additional 9,660,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984,471 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $220,922,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,698.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,539,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.13. 129,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,437,853. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a PE ratio of -573.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

