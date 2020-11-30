Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,640.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.36. 163,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,720,641. The firm has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

