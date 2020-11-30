Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 700 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 2.3% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,862,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD traded down $3.03 on Monday, reaching $272.96. 36,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,105. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.21. The company has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

