Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 746 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.7% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.49. 224,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,747,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

