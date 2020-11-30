Beaton Management Co. Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. Simmons began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $107,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $43,765.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,681,349 shares of company stock valued at $555,477,448. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,668.33 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.