Beaton Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.42.

ZBH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.87. 3,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,076. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.46.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

